Data leak of police records possible: Kerala Opposition leaders caution state government

Alleging that the move would pave way for largescale leak of sensitive data, the Opposition staged a walkout after Speaker denied permission for an adjournment motion.

Published: 14th November 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government’s move to allow the IT division of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) access to sensitive police data, as part of a passport verification project, came in for heavy flak from the Opposition in the Assembly on Wednesday. Alleging that the move would pave way for largescale leak of sensitive data, the Opposition gave notice for an adjournment motion and staged a walkout when permission for it was denied. 

KS Sabarinadhan of the Congress who gave notice for adjournment motion said UL Technology Solutions (ULTS) was ‘arbitrarily’ awarded a pilot project for verification of 1,000 passports in Ernakulam city by the State Police Chief.  He also alleged that an order was issued for payment of Rs 35 lakh to the IT firm though ULTS had a ‘poor track record’ in implementing IT-related jobs awarded to it earlier by the government. 

Sabarinadhan termed the ULTS episode as a ‘Kerala version of Facebook – Cambridge Analytica data scandal’ which relates to Cambridge Analytica harvesting personal data of millions of peoples’ Facebook profiles last year without their consent and using it for political advertising purposes.  He alleged the ULTS team was permitted access to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) application used for e-governance by police. He said master data of CCTNS and firewall access were being provided to ULTS, thereby giving it access to cases registered by the police and sensitive data relating to accused, defendants and witnesses. 

“One need not be surprised if the CPM branch committees soon get access to sensitive data leaked by a firm backed by the ruling party,” he said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala chose to know from the government about the credibility of ULCCS in the IT sector. He urged the government to re-examine the decision to award the project to the firm and revoke all access to CCTNS that has been provided to it.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends project 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted the Opposition’s charge and accused the UDF MLAs of creating an unnecessary scare over the matter. ULTS will have access only to check whether a person who applied for a passport is involved in police case or not. Pinarayi said no amount has been paid to the ULCCS’ IT division till date. He said the money will be paid only after the app is evolved and put to use. He urged the Opposition not to cast aspersions on a firm with a good track record and said many government works were entrusted to ULCCS during the UDF regime as well.

TAGS
Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society KS Sabarinadhan Kerala police data leak Kerala opposition parties
