Home States Kerala

Kerala CPM cadre Maoist link: Alan Shuhaib remanded in police custody till November 15

Published: 14th November 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Saturday

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Saturday (File photo| TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The District and Sessions court here on Wednesday sent Alan Shuhaib, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links, to police custody for three days. 
Alan was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till 11 am on November 15.

The prosecution informed the court that Taha Fasal, second accused in the case, will be produced before the court on Thursday as he is suffering from fever. Thwaha is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital. 

The police had submitted the application for securing custody of Alan and Thwaha before the court on Tuesday. The investigation team expects to get the duo to disclose the identity of the  third person purportedly spotted along with them  under suspicious circumstances at Parammal near Perumanna on the evening of November 1. Officers said his identity is yet to be established.Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court is scheduled to hear the bail plea of the accused on November 14.

