Kerala CPM cadre Maoist link: Alan Shuhaib remanded in police custody till November 15

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The District and Sessions court here on Wednesday sent Alan Shuhaib, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links, to police custody for three days.

Alan was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till 11 am on November 15.

The prosecution informed the court that Taha Fasal, second accused in the case, will be produced before the court on Thursday as he is suffering from fever. Thwaha is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital.

The police had submitted the application for securing custody of Alan and Thwaha before the court on Tuesday. The investigation team expects to get the duo to disclose the identity of the third person purportedly spotted along with them under suspicious circumstances at Parammal near Perumanna on the evening of November 1. Officers said his identity is yet to be established.Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court is scheduled to hear the bail plea of the accused on November 14.