Kerala government roots for fruit-based alcohol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan informed the Assembly that the government would not backtrack from its policy to make alcohol from fruits. According to the minister, the drink with less alcohol content could be used to keep people away from heavy alcoholic drinks.

He substantiated his claim by saying that alcohol addiction did not increase due to the sale of beer and wine sold through Kerala State Beverages Corporation. Ramakrishnan said the new policy to make alcohol from fruits was seen beyond a source of revenue.