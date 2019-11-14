Kerala Women’s Commission adalat settles 26 complaints

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 86 complaints were examined by the Women’s Commission adalat led by chairperson MC Josephine here on Wednesday. While 26 cases were settled, 56 cases will be taken up in the next adalat. Various departments concerned have been asked to file a report in the remaining four cases. “I general, the number of cases related to men avoiding women, after living together for some time without marrying, is increasing. Extramarital affairs are also destroying families. The number of cases related to fake charitable activities is also increasing. It is also creating a lot of apprehensions that the number of domestic violence cases in which policemen are involved is also increasing,” said Josephine.

On living-together, the chairperson’s remarks come in the wake of a complaint filed by a woman in which she said her live-in partner was not ready to hand over her certificates and documents when they decided to part ways.

The commission instructed her partner to hand over the original certificates to Kochi City Police. The commission also instructed the owner of a Kalady-based charitable organisation to repay the amount of Rs 22 lakh to an old woman. In her complaint, the woman said the charity organisation at Manikyamangalam had collected Rs 22 lakh from her in the name of charity.

The commission instructed the organisation to repay the amount in three instalments. The first instalment of Rs one lakh was handed over to the commission. The next instalment of Rs 7 lakh is to be handed over during next adalat scheduled for February 2020.