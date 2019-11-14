Home States Kerala

Malayalam poet Gomathi Amma passes away at 87

Gomathi Amma, a descendent of Kovalam poets, passed away at Nemom on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Gomathi Amma, a descendent of Kovalam poets, passed away at Nemom on Wednesday. She was 87. She is known for her recital of Ayyippilla Asan’s Ramakatha Pattu and Ayyinappilla Asan’s Bharatham Pattu. A winner of Folklore Academy Award, Gomathi Amma had even memorised  hundreds of lines from the two works which are believed to have originated 150 years before Thunchathu Ezhuthachan wrote Adhyatma Ramayanam.

She used to recite Ramakatha during the month of Karkidakam at a Devi Temple in Avaduthura, where the Kovalam poets wrote their works. The Kovalam Poets Monument and Durga Chamundi Temple, located near the Light House Beach have been protected by the Archaeological Department in the name of the 15th century poets.   

The mortal remains of Gomathi Amma was kept for public homage at her daughter’s house at Nemom. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Culture A K Balan condoled the death. 

The cremation was held at her ancestral house, Thekke Veettil, Kovalam, with state honours on Wednesday evening. Her husband K Raman Nair predeceased her. She is survived by children R Vinayakan Nair,  Ambika Devi, R Ganeshan Nair, R Mohanan Nair, Kovalam Radhakrishnan. Sanchayanam will be held on Monday.

