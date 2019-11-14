Home States Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram report most number of child sexual abuse cases in Kerala

The major breakup of reported cases in the state is — Child physical abuse 1,412, child emotional abuse 1,124 and child sexual abuse 878.

Published: 14th November 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram reported the most number of child sexual abuse cases in the state in the April-October period this year. As per the Childline data accessed by TNIE, 3,735 cases of child abuse were reported of which 448 were in Thiruvananthapuram, 408 in Ernakulam and 352 in Malappuram. Among the cases, 878 were child sexual abuse — 127 were in Thiruvananthapuram followed by 116 in Malappuram.

The major breakup of reported cases in the state is — Child physical abuse 1,412, child emotional abuse 1,124 and child sexual abuse 878. Childline sources, however, said all sexual abuse cases do not come under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), but only those forwarded to the police as per section 19 (Mandatory reporting) of the Act.

“Many such cases forwarded to police are dropped without being registered,” said a Childline official. Meanwhile, as per the State Crime Records Bureau data, 2,514 Pocso cases were reported till September this year of which 342 were from Malappuram and 308 from Thiruvananthapuram (T’Puram Rural-209, T’Puram City-99).

Child marriages Childline recorded 127 child marriages between April and October this year. Of which, 26 were in Malappuram. Four cases of child selling were also reported; two in Kannur and one each in Malappuram and Palakkad districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala crime records Kerala child abuse Thiruvananthapuram Malappuram Kerala Childline
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp