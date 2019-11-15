Centre to expedite gas projects in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is a model for other states when it comes to implementing Centrally-sponsored schemes, Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Thursday.

The minister thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the state’s support in implementing the GAIL natural gas pipeline project. During an interaction with Pinarayi at his office, Pradhan said the completion of the GAIL project was a big achievement at the national level.

Pradhan assured the Chief Minister that steps would be taken to expedite the city gas project for delivering natural gas at homes. He also said the project could be implemented in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts as well.

Steps will be taken to install more CNG stations in the state and promote buses run on natural gas. The Chief Minister urged Pradhan to set up a retail chain of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) in the state to find a solution to the crisis in SAIL-SCL Kerala Ltd in Kozhikode.