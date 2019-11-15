Home States Kerala

Train shots in Kerala's Palakkad a hit in movies

Telugu film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj and Sangeetha was shot at Muthalamada railway station for six days.

Published: 15th November 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Shooting of the Telugu film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ in progress at the Muthalamada railway station

Shooting of the Telugu film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ in progress at the Muthalamada railway station

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The Palakkad division of Southern Railway has been witnessing an increase in income from non-fare revenue sources of late. It is raking in the moolah by renting out small railway stations and trains for film shoots. While the revenue in the 2018-19 financial year was Rs 20 lakh, it has already crossed Rs 30 lakh with nearly four and a half months still remaining for the 2019-20 fiscal to come to an end.

Producers can take a train on rent for movie shoots from the Shoranur yard, which comes under Palakkad division, and the rent is Rs 5 lakh per day. If a train is sourced from big stations like Mangaluru, the rent could be as high as Rs 7 lakh per day. The rent for small railway stations has been fixed at Rs 25,000 per day.

Last week, the Telugu film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj and Sangeetha was shot at Muthalamada railway station for six days-three days without a train and three days with train - fetching the division an income of Rs 24 lakh.

Major demand is for small railway stations

“The shooting went on smoothly as the density of traffic was low on the Palakkad-Pollachi route. The station was renamed ‘Kurnool’ for shooting. In March 2018, the movie ‘Aadujeevitham’ was shot here,” said Muthalamada station master Unnimon. "The demand is for small stations and routes where the traffic is less, which also facilitates the arrangements of sets. Recently, the film ‘Unda’ was shot on the Shoranur-Nilambur route. The scenic beauty and rustic atmosphere provided the perfect ambience," said Jerin G Anand, senior divisional commercial manager of Palakkad railway division.

It is unviable to rent out larger stations like Palakkad and Shoranur as it would cause inconvenience to passengers. Many producers are also not aware of the formalities to be observed while renting out trains and stations. Recently, Girish, the director of ‘Luv Kush’ had also inquired about the formalities for his next project, he added.

However, director Lal Jose, who rented out a train for 10 days for the film 'Mulla', said, "During those days, the rents were reasonable. But now it is difficult for Malayalam film producers to afford the cost. Therefore, I have not opted for trains or stations in my recent films." "Currently, we have only one request for shooting under our division," said Rajesh Chandran, senior division commercial manager of Thiruvananthapuram division. In this division, Guruvayur station is rented out for films. The other preferred location is the Punalur-Shencottai section now under Madurai division, said a Railway official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarileru Neekevvaru Mahesh babu Palakkad film shooting Southern Railways Palakkad railway station
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp