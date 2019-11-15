Home States Kerala

Travancore Devaswom Board unlikely to bat for women’s entry in Sabarimala

Of the five judges, who were members of the bench which heard the review plea, only two opposed the review petition while the majority favoured referring it to a larger bench.

Published: 15th November 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (File Photo)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court decision on Sabarimala review plea has literally put the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government in a fix since there is little clarity on what to do in case women approach the TDB and the government seeking permission to enter the hill shrine. However, TDB sources maintained that the board will not push for women’s entry  this time round. First of all, there is no clarity in the judgment though the apex court did not stay its previous order. 

Of the five judges, who were members of the bench which heard the review plea, only two opposed the review petition while the majority favoured referring it to a larger bench. Since it was not a unanimous verdict, the board and state government are of the view there shouldn’t be any hasty conclusions, a government source said.

ALSO READ| Will abide by the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala: Travancore Devaswom Board chief

However, the  government and TDB will not take a public stance in favour of maintaining the earlier status quo on Sabarimala as it may invite the wrath of court or contempt charges because the court has not stayed its previous judgment. From the legal angle, since the court has not stayed the previous judgment, it can be interpreted that the previous order still holds. 

On the likely stance of the board or government, in case women approach the authorities seeking help to enter the temple,  TDB sources made it clear that is a matter for the state government to decide as  law and order is state subject and TDB has certain limitations in airing its views on this. “But we hope that unlike in the past, the  government will not push for women’s entry and law enforcement agencies will dissuade such women,” said a senior TDB official.

Will seek legal opinion, says TDB prez-designate

N Vasu, TDB president-designate, said he will assume the office of the president on Friday and his top priority will be to convene a meeting of the board and seek legal opinion on the judgment as well as make arrangements for a smooth pilgrimage season. “We are not in a position to say whether or not we will implement the court order or allow women to enter the temple. Let the board seek legal opinion. We are not in a hurry,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board Sabarimala verdict Sabarimala women entry Sabarimala temple
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp