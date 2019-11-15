Travancore Devaswom Board unlikely to bat for women’s entry in Sabarimala

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court decision on Sabarimala review plea has literally put the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government in a fix since there is little clarity on what to do in case women approach the TDB and the government seeking permission to enter the hill shrine. However, TDB sources maintained that the board will not push for women’s entry this time round. First of all, there is no clarity in the judgment though the apex court did not stay its previous order.

Of the five judges, who were members of the bench which heard the review plea, only two opposed the review petition while the majority favoured referring it to a larger bench. Since it was not a unanimous verdict, the board and state government are of the view there shouldn’t be any hasty conclusions, a government source said.

However, the government and TDB will not take a public stance in favour of maintaining the earlier status quo on Sabarimala as it may invite the wrath of court or contempt charges because the court has not stayed its previous judgment. From the legal angle, since the court has not stayed the previous judgment, it can be interpreted that the previous order still holds.

On the likely stance of the board or government, in case women approach the authorities seeking help to enter the temple, TDB sources made it clear that is a matter for the state government to decide as law and order is state subject and TDB has certain limitations in airing its views on this. “But we hope that unlike in the past, the government will not push for women’s entry and law enforcement agencies will dissuade such women,” said a senior TDB official.

Will seek legal opinion, says TDB prez-designate

N Vasu, TDB president-designate, said he will assume the office of the president on Friday and his top priority will be to convene a meeting of the board and seek legal opinion on the judgment as well as make arrangements for a smooth pilgrimage season. “We are not in a position to say whether or not we will implement the court order or allow women to enter the temple. Let the board seek legal opinion. We are not in a hurry,” he said.