Home States Kerala

BJP asks Kerala govt to maintain status quo on Sabarimala

Though the apex court did not clarify if its decision on Thursday could be treated as a stay order of its previous verdict, the BJP demanded the government to treat it like that. 

Published: 16th November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala Review Verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent in other religions too. Hence, a new bench will be formed by CJI SA Bobde who will take over CJI Ranjan Gogoi on November 17.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Supreme Court referred the Sabarimala women entry case to a seven-member bench, the BJP demanded the government not to use the issue for yet another confrontation with devotees. Though the apex court did not clarify if its decision on Thursday could be treated as a stay order of its previous verdict, the BJP demanded the government to treat it like that. 

K Surendran, BJP state general secretary, on Friday said only the chief minister had not got clarity on the Supreme Court verdict though it was evident. Surendran, who was in the forefront of agitation against the entry of women, said his party’s response would depend on the government’s approach. 
The party would not protest if the government takes the right path, said Surendran.

The BJP took a cautious approach as Devaswom, Tourism and Co-operation Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government would not allow entry of women in the age group of 10-50 into the hill shrine. Later, sources said, the government has got legal advice to this effect.
The BJP, sensing the government’s non-confrontational attitude, demanded the government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to inform the Supreme Court that they would maintain status quo as existed before the original verdict.

“The Supreme Court ruling gives an opportunity to the government to resolve the crisis. The government had asked for it. The crisis will not stop naturally if the chief minister appoints his close confidant as Devaswom board president,” said Surendran. 

