Devaswom Board to seek legal opinion on Supreme Court verdict

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will seek legal opinion on the recent order of the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala women entry case and decide on the future course of action, the board’s newly sworn-in president N Vasu has said.

Vasu told reporters that legal opinion has been sought from a senior counsel of the board in New Delhi. An opinion from him is expected over the next few days, he said.

Asked whether women of all ages will be allowed entry into the shrine, Vasu said any person who is “legally permitted” to enter the shrine is welcome. “However, the legality of the person to enter the shrine has to be examined by the police. TDB does not have the resources to maintain law and order,” he said.

Vasu said the board will not take the initiative to facilitate entry of young women into the shrine. Neither does the new verdict say that the board, which prohibits entry of women in the 10-50 age group into the temple, must do so, he added.

“The recent Supreme Court judgment lacks clarity as the 2018 verdict which allowed entry of all women into the shrine has not been stayed. Neither have the review petitions been sent to a larger bench. In such circumstances, only a proper legal opinion can clear the air,” Vasu said.

The newly sworn-in TDB president said the board will also examine if the Supreme Court can be approached again for more clarity about its recent verdict.

TDB president, member sworn in

N Vasu and K S Ravi on Friday took over as Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and member, respectively, here. TDB secretary S Jayashri administered the oath of office to Vasu and Ravi in the presence of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. TDB member N Vijayakumar, Devaswom commissioner M Harshan, Guruvayur Devaswom Board chairman K B Mohandas, Devaswom Recruitment Board chairman M Rajagopalan Nair and Devaswom secretary Bishwanath Sinha and previous incumbents A Padmakumar and K P Shankardas were also present.