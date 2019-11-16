Home States Kerala

NSS vows to continue legal battle for protecting temple customs

The latest edition of the NSS mouthpiece ‘Service’ states this unequivocally, with the leader also sounding hopeful of the final judgment favouring the faithful.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Devotees sit in protest on the holy steps in Sabarimala temple (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Post the Supreme Court decision to refer the review pleas on Sabarimala women’s entry to a larger bench,  the Nair Service Society (NSS), which played a crucial role in the litigation, on Friday vowed to continue the legal battle for protecting the customs at the hill shrine. The latest edition of the NSS mouthpiece ‘Service’ states this unequivocally, with the leader also sounding hopeful of the final judgment favouring the faithful.  

“It is an extremely welcome development that the five-judge Constitution bench through a majority decision  referred the Sabarimala case to a larger seven-judge bench. We view this as a triumph of faith and the faithful. Also, our resolve to protect the faith, customs and rituals at Sabarimala will continue in the following phases of the case when it is considered by the seven-judge bench,” it said.

extending the full cooperation to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage season.  Nonetheless,  it is highly critical of the government and the TDB for showing indecent haste in implementing the order of the five-judge bench allowing entry to women of all ages. It puts the blame, for the untoward incidents which marred the  2018 Sabarimala pilgrimage season, squarely on the hasty implementation of the September 28, 2018 order.  

“The stated policy of the NSS is to protect the faith, rituals and customs at Sabarimala. Consequently, the NSS along with the faithful belonging to all communities organised the ‘namajapa procession’  from October 2, 2018 . A  review petition was filed  in  the Supreme Court through K  Parasaran, former AG on October 8, 2018,” it says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Nair Service Society NSS Sabarimala
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp