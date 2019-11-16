Home States Kerala

Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens

Every year, a few young women from Andhra Pradesh have been coming to Pamba to trek to Sabarimala without knowing about the temple's age-old custom. 

Published: 16th November 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A group of ten women who reached Pamba and planned to head to the Sabarimala temple were sent back by the police on Saturday, a short while before it reopened. 

Police said the women hailing from Vijayawada reached Pamba along with a larger group of devotees. Sensing protests from other devotees, police briefed the women about the volatile law and order situation prevailing in Sabarimala. 

ALSO READ: Sabarimala temple to open on Saturday; Kerala cops on high alert

"They immediately decided to stay back while male devotees in the group proceeded to the temple to offer prayers," said a senior police officer at Pamba. 

ALSO WATCH: 

Cops also checked the age proof of the women devotees in the group.

Every year, a few young women from Andhra Pradesh have been coming to Pamba to trek to Sabarimala without knowing about the temple's age-old custom. 

ALSO READ: Will visit Sabarimala after November 20 whether provided protection or not, says activist Trupti Desai

"It's the usual practice of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh to take their women family members along with them to temples in Kerala for darshan. After visiting other temples, they reach Sabarimala," officers said, adding that they could not risk allowing the women to proceed to Sabarimala because intelligence inputs had revealed that members of a few outfits were ready to disrupt the peace if any young woman was found heading towards the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala women entry Sabarimala issue Sabarimala row Sabarimala devotees Sabarimala temple
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp