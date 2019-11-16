Home States Kerala

Three Andhra women not allowed Sabarimala darshan

The Sabarimala temple tradition disallows women in the age group of 10 to 50 years to enter the temple precinct.

Published: 16th November 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

SABARIMALA: The Kerala police on Saturday did not allow three women, who were part of a group, to go to the Sabarimala temple to pray after checking the identity cards of the women.

The temple tradition disallows women in the age group of 10 to 50 years to enter the temple precinct.

The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 a.m. However, it opens today at 5p.m. for religious rituals to be performed by temple priest and 'tantris.'

The three women who were barred toady came from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. They were part of a group of pilgrims who were stopped for checking by the police at Pamba base camp. Sources said the three women were separated from the group as the police suspected them to be in the age group of 10-50 years.

ALSO READ: Will visit Sabarimala after November 20 whether provided protection or not, says activist Trupti Desai

Sources said the three women were briefed about the temple tradition, and that they agreed to stay back. The rest of the pilgrims were allowed to proceed further.

The famed Sabarimala temple that resembled a fortress a year ago wore a peaceful look on Saturday.

No prohibitory orders, which were clamped last year, have been in place in and around the temple town this time.

Though the Supreme Court on Thursday gave a 3:2 verdict referring the Sabarimala review pleas to a larger bench, it maintained that it has not stayed the September 28, 2018 order allowing women to enter the temple.

This time, the Kerala government has made its position clear that it would not make any effort to take women to the temple to pray.

Last year, the police provided security to women who faced stiff resistance from activists of some right-wing forces and chased them away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala darshan Sabarimala women entry
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp