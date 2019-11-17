Home States Kerala

Activist demands nod to cremate slain Maoists

The encounter happened on October 28 and 29 and four Maoists were killed. The body of Manivasakam, another Maoist who was killed, was cremated.

Published: 17th November 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As the police are planning to bury the bodies of two Maoists —Sreenivasan and Rema aka Ajitha—who were killed in an encounter at Manjakkandi in Palakkad district last month, human rights activist A Vasu has sought permission from District Collector S Shanavas to cremate the bodies. The police had published an advertisement in Tamil dailies on November 15, indicating that two bodies were yet to be identified and they would be buried if nobody came to claim them within 24 hours. Submitting a petition with the collector on Saturday, seeking permission to cremate the bodies, Vasu alleged that the police did not treat the bodies with respect.

“Relatives of Sreenivasan had identified him, but a DNA test result is pending to confirm it. Rema’s mother had asked the police to bring the body to their village in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu as they couldn’t afford to travel all the way to Thrissur and claim it. But the police are in a hurry to bury them,” said Vasu. It is also reported that the body of Karthi, another Maoist who was gunned down at Manjakkandi, was cremated in Coimbatore on November 13, while it was first told that the cremation would be in Trichy. As per sources, the police are in a hurry to bury the two bodies as they have started decaying.

The encounter happened on October 28 and 29 and four Maoists were killed. The body of Manivasakam, another Maoist who was killed, was cremated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Manjakkandi Maoist encounter
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp