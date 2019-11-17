Amid Sabarimala chaos, Erumeli continues its legacy of communal amity

Ajay Kanth By

ERUMELI: Ask any resident of Erumeli in Pathanamtitta district about the Ayodhya verdict and their answer is simple: A mosque and a temple can definitely co-exist peacefully and people can worship at both shrines piously.

They should know. They have been coming together to celebrate the festivals at Vavar Mosque and the nearby temples for the past several decades. With yet another Sabarimala pilgrimage season beginning on Saturday, the small town has come alive with residents, irrespective of their religion, coming together to provide facilities to devotees.

“We believe in religious harmony and have been living peacefully for the past several decades. Even the Babri Masjid demolition couldn’t shake our mutual trust. Respect and love for religions is in our blood,” said Shaji K R, 62, who sells flowers and pooja items from his shop in front of the Erumeli temple.

Even when the Sabarimala temple witnessed protests last year following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women of all ages to enter the temple, the Vavar mosque and Erumeli temple remained peaceful as ever.

“Lakhs of Hindu devotees visit the mosque after offering prayers at the nearby temples. We have made all arrangements for them. There is a sense of unity among the people of Erumeli and we have stood together even during the hard times. The bond between us is unique and others can learn a lot from it,” said Hakeem, joint secretary of the Vavar Mosque committee.

Legend has that Vavar was the Muslim friend of Sabarimala’s presiding deity Lord Ayyappa.Siddique, a staff of the mosque, is ever ready to answer all queries regarding the legend of the Vavar. “I am always here to help the devotees. People coming from other states are fascinated by the peaceful co-existence of the temples and a mosque,” he said.

The mosque committee and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) organise two big festivals during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. While the Vavar Mosque Committee organises the Chandnakkudam procession on the 26th day of the Malayalam month of Dhanu, TDB conducts the Petta Thullal the following day.

