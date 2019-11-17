Govt should obtain clarity on SC order on Sabarimala: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat has stated that the party stands for gender equality in the Sabarimala issue. However, the Constitutional responsibility of the state government is to implement the majority ruling of the Supreme Court, it said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The party secretariat denied media reports that it took a decision on the matter on the basis of the court order. “The party wants gender equality in all sectors. But governments should act on the basis of the prevailing laws, rules and court verdicts. The LDF government had executed its Constitutional responsibility to execute the verdict of the Constitutional bench,” the statement said.

The secretariat said the government was responsible to execute the latest order. But even the legal experts opine that the present order is confusing. The state government has the responsibility to obtain clarity on the majority ruling and execute it.