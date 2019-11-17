HC quashes case against IPS officer Nishanthini

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Saturday quashed the criminal case registered against IPS officer R Nishanthini, for allegedly torturing a bank manager in Thodupuzha in 2011. According to the prosecution, Percy Joseph Desmond, former manager of Union Bank of India was brutally assaulted by Nishantini and other police personnel at her office when she was Thodupuzha ASP. He was assaulted by the officers alleging that he had caught hold of the hand of a woman police constable when she had approached him at the bank for a loan.

In her submission, Nishanthini said the case had been settled at Ernakulam mediation centre after the complainant was offered a compensation of `10 lakh on July 18 and the High Court had also accepted the mediation agreement.

Percy Joseph also filed an affidavit stating that he has no objection in quashing the complaint pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thodupuzha and all further proceedings in the matter.