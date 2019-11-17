Kerala varsity seeks Crime Branch probe into mark tampering scandal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After largescale mark tampering allegedly by staff in its Examination Section came to the fore, the University of Kerala has requested for a Crime Branch inquiry into the scandal.

Registrar C R Prasad wrote to State Police Chief Loknath Behera urging a Crime Branch probe into the mark fiasco as the involvement of external elements was also suspected.

In a press release, the university said the malpractice was detected by its internal investigation wing and was not prompted by any external complaint. The malpractices were detected in exams of certain career related courses since 2016.

“The university has found out that marks were added online above what was prescribed by the Pass Board. Since the interference of external elements is suspected, the varsity has decided to go in for a foolproof probe by the Crime Branch,” the varsity said in a press note. Steps to cancel the dubious marklists and issue new ones is in progress, the university said, adding strict action will be taken against those staff found guilty. The university landed in a controversy after it was found that illegal modification of marks was carried out at the Examination Section of the varsity by misusing the user ID and password of the then Deputy Registrar of the section.