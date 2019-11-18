Home States Kerala

Committee formed to conserve wild elephants in Kerala

As a primary step, awareness classes are being planned to be conducted in schools and colleges.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A steering committee named Mathanga Manava Maitri was constituted for the conservation of wild elephants and wild animals at the Gentle Giants Summit organised by the Voice for Asian Elephants Society. The three-day summit concluded on Sunday.

"I am hoping that the steering-committee helps put an end to the torture of wild elephants and wild animals,” said Sangita Iyer, executive director of Voice of Asian Elephant Society, and the organiser of the three-day summit.

Awareness campaigns are needed to resolve the current issues. As a primary step, awareness classes should be conducted in schools and colleges. This is the easiest thing to do as compared to educating the older generation.

As far as Kerala is concerned, elephants have already been a part of the glorious past and culture.  To educate the younger generation to address things practically is the only solution to contain this, she said. 

Mathanga Manava Maitri will join hands with various government departments to impart this practical knowledge. Officials will be given instructions to strictly enforce the current rules. If the violation continues, the steering committee will resort to legal means. The three-day workshop was attended by officials from KSEB, Police, Forest Department, Railways and various NGOs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Voice of Asian Elephant Society Mathanga Manava Maitri Gentle Giants Summit Asian Elephants Society Kerala elephant
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp