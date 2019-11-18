Committee formed to conserve wild elephants in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A steering committee named Mathanga Manava Maitri was constituted for the conservation of wild elephants and wild animals at the Gentle Giants Summit organised by the Voice for Asian Elephants Society. The three-day summit concluded on Sunday.

"I am hoping that the steering-committee helps put an end to the torture of wild elephants and wild animals,” said Sangita Iyer, executive director of Voice of Asian Elephant Society, and the organiser of the three-day summit.

Awareness campaigns are needed to resolve the current issues. As a primary step, awareness classes should be conducted in schools and colleges. This is the easiest thing to do as compared to educating the older generation.

As far as Kerala is concerned, elephants have already been a part of the glorious past and culture. To educate the younger generation to address things practically is the only solution to contain this, she said.

Mathanga Manava Maitri will join hands with various government departments to impart this practical knowledge. Officials will be given instructions to strictly enforce the current rules. If the violation continues, the steering committee will resort to legal means. The three-day workshop was attended by officials from KSEB, Police, Forest Department, Railways and various NGOs.