Malankara church row: Kerala government flayed for not enforcing SC order

The Catholicos demands that attacks on churches and believers of the Orthodox faction be stopped and the SC order enforced.

Published: 18th November 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 02:09 AM

Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II speaking at the protest meet at Kolencherry

Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II speaking at the protest meet at Kolencherry| Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) criticised the state government for not enforcing the Supreme Court (SC) order. 

"Churches and cemeteries belong to the faithful. They are not the property of the Church leadership. The problems were created so that certain people can enjoy unfettered control over the Church’s wealth. The Left government in Kerala is supporting this. The government is not enforcing justice as per the SC verdict,” said Catholicos of the Malankara Orthodox Church Baselios Marthoma Paulose II. 

The Catholicos was speaking at a protest meet organised at Kolenchery St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church on Sunday, demanding that attacks on churches and believers of the Orthodox faction be stopped and the SC order enforced.  “We have no aversion to any political party. We will consider anybody who considers us. We will not yield our freedom to practise our faith to any foreign entity,” said the Catholicos. Hundreds of faithful belonging to the Orthodox faction took part in the protest meet. 

“Why has the chief minister, who repeats daily that court orders will be enforced on all other issues, not taking action in this case? He cannot deny justice to the Orthodox faction. The CM is adopting double standards on this issue,” said KS Radhakrishnan, former PSC chairman, who presided over the protest meet. 

Meanwhile, the Orthodox faction said one of the buses carrying believers was attacked at Chottanikkara.

