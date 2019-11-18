Police to check women at Nilakkal base camp in Sabarimala

Ajay Kanth By

NILAKKAL: After strengthening surveillance based on intelligence inputs that a few outfits are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Sabarimala, police on Sunday took a strategic decision to halt and convince young women against going to the hill shrine at Nilakkal itself and not at Pampa.

The existing police aid post at the foothills of the trekking path in Pampa will act as a second layer for screening devotees, while Nilakkal will be the main point where all vehicles will be thoroughly checked. Though young women accompanying male devotees are normally allowed to proceed till Pampa, police decided to change the existing system considering the highly volatile law and order situation to ensure safety of pilgrims.

Saturday’s incident, where ten young women devotees from Vijayawada were spotted attempting to trek Sabarimala, has made police reevaluate their security scheme. “We cannot forcefully stop young women from proceeding to Pampa or Sabarimala. However, they will be convinced to stay back at Nilakkal itself,” said a senior police officer.

Intelligence officers at Nilakkal and Pampa said they have specific information that volunteers of various Hindu outfits are camping at Sabarimala, Pampa and along the trekking route to launch protests if they spot any young women. On Sunday, a KSRTC line service bus plying to Pampa was directed to return to Nilakkal after police were not convinced about the age of two women passengers in the bus. They were only allowed to proceed after producing valid documents proving their age.