Thrissur Sahodaya clinches overall championship in CBSE Kerala School Arts Fest

VAZHAKKULAM: Continuing its sheer domination of the CBSE State School Arts Fest here, Thrissur Sahodaya on Sunday won the overall championship for the fifth year running as the curtain came down on the four-day cultural extravaganza. They bagged 1,780 points to take the title.

Last year’s runners-up Malabar Sahodaya had to remain contended with the second place this year as well. Central Kerala Sahodaya came in third followed by Palakkad. The major surprise was the relegation of Ernakulam to a distant sixth, from the third place it won last year.

At the school level, Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, came up trumps securing 493 points. Devamatha CMI Public School, runners-up in the last edition, yet again remained second best. And Devagiri CMI School and Christ CMI Public School, Kanhangad were placed third and fourth, respectively. The venues of the final day’s competition witnessed a large turnout.

Controversy over ‘Hallelujah’

The final day also saw a controversy in the Western music competition when Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Kollam, alleged that the judges had erred in their judgment. School officials said they were denied the first place for using ‘hallelujah’ in the song. They had moved the appeals committee, but without avail. “There were several performances that invoked the name of the Lord. How could they have denied our students the prize just because they used ‘hallelujah?” asked a teacher. However, the appeals committee told TNIE that the decision was based on facts.

Mime on Balabhaskar leaves audience transfixed

VAZHAKKULAM: A mime, based on the life of violinist Balabhaskar who died in a car accident last year, staged by the students of Santhi Nikethan Public school, Irinjalakuda, left the audience spellbound. The students enacted the accident scene and used the artist’s violin composition as BGM during the performance and exhorted the public to follow road safety guidelines.

Points Table

Thrissur Sahodaya 1,780 Malabar Sahodaya 1,570 Central Kerala Sahodaya 1,350 Palakkad Sahodaya 1,259 Kollam District 1,225 Ernakulam District 1,219 Kannur Sahodaya 1,132 Kottayam Sahodaya 866 Vadakara Sahodaya 803 Malappuram Sahodaya 787

Showing team spirit

Vazhakkulam: The audience was a bit confused when Muhammed Rumais entered the Kolkali stage with an injured arm. But that was until he started performing. He mesmerised everyone and his team won the competition. The class X student of Mount Seina Public School, Palakkad, was injured while playing a football match.