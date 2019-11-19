Koodathayi murders: Police custody of Jollyamma, Mathew extended

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thamarassery Munsif Magistrate Court on Monday extended interrogation period of Jollyamma Joseph alias Jolly, prime accused in the Koodathayi serial killings and co-accused M S Mathew. The court gave two more days for the custodial interrogation of Jolly in the Tom Thomas murder case, while police custody of Mathew was extended for four days in Mathew Manjadiyil murder case.

Tom Thomas, former father-in-law of Jolly, died in 2008. Jolly was booked along with her two accomplices- Mathew and Preji- in the case. As per the FIR, the prime accused killed her father-in-law by giving medicine mixed with cyanide with the support of second and third accused. Preji gave the poison to Mathew, who handed it over to Jolly.

Once the police custody of the accused ends, the investigation team will seek permission of the court for recording formal arrest of Jolly in the case related to the murder of Annamma, ex-mother-in-law of the accused. Later, the probe team is likely to seek custody of the accused in the case.

Detailed quizzing

