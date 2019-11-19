Home States Kerala

Why can’t light vehicles be allowed to Pampa, HC asks govt

Police say allowing vehicles from Nilakkal to Pampa may cause traffic snarl-ups, mishaps

With peace prevailing at the hill shrine this pilgrimage season, Nilakkal has been witnessing a huge rush of devotees since the opening of the Sabarimala temple on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that the situation which prevailed in Sabarimala last season has changed drastically this Mandala-Makaravilakku season, the High Court on Monday asked the state government to look into the possibility of allowing light motor vehicles till Pampa.

“What will happen if light vehicles are allowed to ply from Nilakkal to Pampa and alight devotees there? Let there be a flow of pilgrims,” observed a Division bench comprising Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice N Nagaresh.

The court’s remarks came on the petition filed by P Prasannakumar of Alappuzha, who sought a directive to permit light vehicles till Pampa and park at the hilltop, Triveni and Chakkuppallam I and II. Vehicle entry to Pampa was restricted last season on account of the deluge.

State Attorney K V Sohan stated that the report of the district police chief pointed out that allowing vehicle to ply between Nilakkal to Pampa during Mandala-Makaravilakku season may cause traffic congestion and accidents. The bench responded saying that was for the government to decide and not the district police chief. The court directed the government to inform its stand by Tuesday morning.

The report of the district police chief further stated that several vehicles would be parked on the side of roads obstructing other vehicles.

“The Triveni, hilltop and Chakkupalam I and II are not fit to accommodate vehicles. Most of the area is still filled with mud and fallen trees, caused by landslides. Moreover, chances of another landslide occurring cannot be ruled out. In such a situation, allowing vehicles to park there would be practically impossible,” stated the report. The court said there was no need to permit parking of vehicles, but what was the difficulty in allowing their passing through Nilakkal to Pampa.

