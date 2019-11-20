Kerala Assembly adjourned after uproar over police action against KSU workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday adjourned the House for a day following a fiery protest by the Opposition UDF against police action on KSU workers on Tuesday.

Opposition MLAs stormed the well, with some climbing on to the Speaker's podium, holding banners and shouting slogans. This happened after their notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue was turned down. The protesting MLAs disrupted House proceedings for over 45 minutes.

Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, who spoke on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said action will be taken against policemen if the inquiry finds them guilty. The government had also pledged that Additional Chief Secretary (Home) will inquire into the police action.

When the Assembly proceedings resumed, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, while welcoming the probe, demanded that the policemen involved should first be suspended from service.

However, his demand was turned down by the government leading to protests by the Opposition. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan rushed through the day's business and adjourned the House for the day.

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil and the student outfit's state president KM Abhijith were among 10 KSU workers seriously injured in the police lathicharge on Tuesday.

The incident happened when KSU workers were marching to the Assembly demanding a CBI inquiry into the Walayar minor Dalit siblings' mysterious death case and a probe into exam malpractices in Kerala University by an independent agency.