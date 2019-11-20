Kerala police chief Loknath Behera’s wife stuck in traffic, officers pay the price

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four officers of the traffic wing of Thiruvananthapuram city police were reprimanded and forced to wait at the Police Headquarters for hours by state police chief Loknath Behera after his wife got stuck in a traffic jam at the Chackai-Kazhakoottom bypass, sources said.

City South Zone Assistant Commissioner M K Zulfiquer and North Zone Assistant Commissioner Suresh Kumar, along with two inspectors, were summoned to the headquarters on Monday evening after Madhumita Behera, Loknath Behra’s wife, got stuck in the traffic jam. Sources said a traffic regulation was on at the Pettah-Chackai road and bypass road on account of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s travel to the domestic airport. Since Madhumita was returning from work at Technopark, her vehicle got stuck in the traffic hold-up.

Immediately after this, the officers were summoned to the headquarters. The police chief reprimanded them and then instructed them to wait outside his office after which he left the place. Later, police association leaders intervened on behalf of the quartet to release them. Meanwhile, sources in the Police Headquarters said the officers were summoned in connection with a meeting to be chaired by the police chief on traffic issues in the city. They also refuted the allegation that the officers had been made to wait for hours.