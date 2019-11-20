Mohanan parroting BJP slogan, unveils CPM’s soft Hindutva face

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode district secretary of CPM P Mohanan’s statement linking Maoism with Islamic fundamentalism is a slogan raised by BJP in the tune of ‘Jihadism, Maoism and Communism’. The statement has opened a pandora’s box as it has several ramifications within and outside politics.

It is interesting that Mohanan raised this point hours after police disclosed the name of the third man, who escaped from the spot from where police picked up Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal on charges of having Maoist links, as Usman.

Three Muslim names being projected in a row with Maoist connection, though they might be not practising Muslims -- Alan, Thwaha and Usman -- carry a definite purpose. Allegation is rife that the statement is a pointer to CPM’s soft Hindutva face which has slowly started unveiling.

Not Mohanan alone

The statement is not a gaffe as Mohanan is not alone with this version. K T Kunjikannan, CPM Kozhikode district secretariat member and director of Kelu Ettan Padanagaveshana Kendram, has mentioned the same in his book ‘Maoism, UAPA, Idathusameepanam’ released by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury last week.

In the book, Kunjikannan says that CPI (Maoist) supremo Ganapathy, alias Muppala Lakshmana Rao, had told BBC that people’s revolution in Indian context is pinning hopes on Islamic revolution. But nowhere such a comment by Ganapathy has been reported which is a complete dismissal of the basic ideology of Maoism. On the contrary, there are reports that Ganapathy had pointed out the need for Maoists to support Muslims who fight imperialism in various parts of the world but not those with fundamentalist ideology. The deliberate distortion of the Maoist version could be seen as an agenda of a powerful section in CPM.

Soft Hindutva

“It is a message to all disgruntled Muslim youth in CPM, DYFI and SFI. Many Muslim youth are disturbed by CPM’s soft stand on the Kashmir issue and Hindutva juggernaut nationally. Such cadre should be branded as Maoist-Jihadist, who are the threat,” said a LDF leader, who wished anonymity. Former Naxalite leader M M Somasekharan said that Mohanan’s statement not only reflects the complete lack of political but also social concern. “Islamophobia is an agenda of right-wing politics and now CPM is also wielding the same,” he observed.

Left political observer K C Umesh Babu felt that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is completely dancing to the tune of the BJP-led Central government. “The extreme right-wing policies carried out nationally are going on in Kerala also. Kerala is the lone footprint of CPM in the country. Hence, it has to maintain it at any cost. Penetrating minority communities has met with failure. The only hope is to play soft Hindutva and that is being witnessed now,” he said.

Kanam differs with Mohanan’s remarks

Kozhikode: State secretary of CPI Kanam Rajendran has expressed his disagreement with CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan’s remarks that Islamic fundamentalists were feeding Maoists. “Islamic fundamentalism and Maoism are two ideologies.

I have no information on the both functioning in cooperation. I do not share such a view,” he said. Further, referring to the UAPA cases slapped on Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, he fired a salvo against CPM leaders, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he had no reverence for Communist leaders who go only by the police version. “The Left government should not have two opinions regarding UAPA. A mobile phone with double SIM (cards) is not a lethal weapon,” he ridiculed.

Maoism should be dealt with politically: Yechury

Kozhikode: Expressing dissent over the controversial ‘Maoist’ remarks made by party Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan, CPM general secretary Sitharam Yechury on Tuesday said Maoism should be dealt with politically. He was responding to queries of media persons in New Delhi in connection with the party district secretary’s statement.

Yechury said the party’s Kerala leaders should be asked to get a reply over P Mohanan’s claim that Islamic terrorists operating out of Kozhikode are supporting Maoists in the state. The CPM general secretary had come out against the state government for slapping UAPA charges on two CPM members for their alleged links with banned CPI (Maoist). He also demanded that the state government should re-examine the case.