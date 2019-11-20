President’s Colour to be presented to INA on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KANNUR: President Ram Nath Kovind who reached Kannur on Tuesday was given a warm reception at the airport.

The President was on the way to attend a function to be held at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, on Wednesday. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, Public Administration principal secretary Bishwanath Sinha, ADGP Sheikh Darwesh Sahib, District Collector TV Subhash, DSC Commandant Colonel Pushpendra Jinkwan, district police chief Pratheesh Kumar, Keezhallur panchayat president M Rajan and KIAL MD V Thulasidas were among those who received the President with official honours at the airport.

The President will present the President’s Colour, the highest award bestowed upon a military unit for its outstanding services to the nation. The award function will begin at 8 am on Wednesday.