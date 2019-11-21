Ayodhya verdict: INL to file intervening petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging sabotage of core secular values in the verdict pronounced by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case, Indian National League (INL) state committee has decided to file an intervening petition in the case. “We believe the verdict is riddled with errors.

The Supreme Court gave importance to belief over historic facts. The verdict does not subscribe to the core idea of secularism enshrined in the Constitution,” said Kassim Irikkur, general secretary, INL Kerala. The Indian National League state committee, which was convened, on Monday, took the decision and the party’s national executive committee member Adv Manoj C Nair will submit the petition.