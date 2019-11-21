Home States Kerala

Four Congress MLAs censured for climbing on to Kerala Assembly Speaker's dais, raising slogans

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a protest by Congress-led UDF MLAs against the police lathicharge on Palakkad legislator Shafi Parambil and some Kerala Students Union activists.

Opposition MLAs emerge from the Assembly holding a banner that reads 'End Police Excesses' in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after UDF MLAs stormed the well to protest, the Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan censured four UDF MLAs - Eldhose P Kunnappilly, Anwar Sadat, Roji M John, I C Balakrishnan- for not keeping the decorum of the house. The MLAs were protesting against denial of adjournment motion to discuss police action on UDF MLA, Shafi Parambil, on Tuesday. 

Censure is a strong warning similar to a yellow card in football and those who repeat the offence could be suspended from attending the house. However, the action against four MLAs is more symbolic than a deterrent as the session concluded on November 21.

UDF MLA led by Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, protested against the censure. Chennithala termed it a unilateral decision which was contrary to the decision taken by party leaders in a meeting convened by the Speaker on Wednesday.

"Speaker went back from his assurance to consult us before taking an action. It seems he had consulted only O Rajagopal. Even the Chief Minister had no issue with our protest," said Chennithala at a press meet later.

The lone BJP MLA Rajagopal was also dragged into the controversy after he said that the House should not go creating a ruckus.

Speaker took objection to UDF leaders politicising the issue. He said it was unfortunate that the UDF MLAs resorted to cheap tactics to put pressure on the chair. It is within the powers of the Speaker to take disciplinary action to conduct the House according to the rules and conventions. "In a parliamentary democracy, it is common to have protests and disciplinary actions based on it. But once the Speaker gives the ruling everybody has a responsibility to keep the system," he said in the press meet.

