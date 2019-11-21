Home States Kerala

Kerala government announces judicial probe in Walayar sisters death case

The Commission will primarily probe into four aspects including whether there were lapses from the part of the investigation team and the prosecution in the case. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has announced a judicial investigation into the mysterious death of two minor Dalit sisters in Walayar two years ago. The state cabinet which met here on Thursday decided to entrust former vigilance tribunal judge S Haneefa to investigate into the sensational case. 

Also, it will identify the officials who had committed lapses in the investigation. Actions against these officials should be recommended. The Commission has also been entrusted with the task of bringing in broad guidelines for POCSO cases. The cabinet has not fixed a timeframe for the judicial probe.

The state government has been drawing flak from various corners after the court acquitted the four accused in the case. Opposition UDF has been raising demands for a CBI investigation into the case after allegations on the CPM links of the accused have come out. 

The parents of the victims have also demanded that CBI investigation should be carried out. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the parents that the government will not oppose to CBI investigation if they approach the Court with the demand. 

The state government's decision on the judicial probe has not gone down well with the opposition parties. The BJP has already come out against the decision, alleging that it's part of a move to cover up the case. 

