Rs 5.25 crore spent on Administrative Reforms Commission in 3 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government spent Rs 5.25 crore in three years to cover the operational costs of the State Administrative Reforms Commission, which was formed in 2016 to improve the efficiency of the state’s administrative system. CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan is the chairman of the commission.

In a written reply furnished in the assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said of the total amount, Rs 4.33 crore was provided as salaries, Rs 7.62 lakh was used to cover medical expenses, while Rs 16.16 lakh was utilised to pay daily wage employees.

Moreover, Rs 12.36 lakh was disbursed as travel allowance, Rs 1.52 lakh as telephone expense, Rs 4.27 lakh as office expenses, Rs 12.07 lakh as vehicles’ rent and Rs 9.71 lakh to conduct seminars and workshops. A sum of Rs 27.71 lakh was listed as other expenses. The data was provided amidst allegations that the government was overlooking the commission’s recommendations.

