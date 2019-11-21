Home States Kerala

Suicide by 61 Kerala cops reported since 2015

Published: 21st November 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition MLAs coming out of the assembly holding a banner that reads ‘End police excesses’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As many as 61 police personnel committed suicide since 2015. 
As per the data tabled in the Assembly by the Chief Minister, 12 personnel committed suicide in the current year (till October 28) and 13 personnel had committed suicide last year. The number of deaths was 14, 15 and seven in 2017, 2016 and 2015 respectively. However, the Chief Minister denied that the reasons behind the suicide were overwork and harassment at workplace.

He also said that at present the government is not planning to carry out a study on the reasons behind the suicide. “To improve a personnel’s mental health at workplace, arrangements like Help and Assistance to Tackle Stress (HATS) is there. Through this counselling will be provided to the personnel who needs them. A practical solution to address the issue is that the senior officers should understand the stress of the personnel who comes under them and provide them with adequate mental support,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

