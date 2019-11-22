Rebuild Kerala Initiative to connect with people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving further impetus to Rebuild Kerala Initiative, the state government is planning a campaign on the lines of the People’s Plan programme. This was announced by the chief minister in a statement made under Rule 300 in the assembly on Thursday.

The campaign titled ‘Naam Namukkai’ is aimed at identifying policy changes and course corrections needed to ensure community’s survival efficiency. Also, disaster management plans will be prepared by all local self-government institutions.

He said lack of extensive consultation was a deficiency in Rebuild Kerala Development Programme.

Society has realised the need for serious changes in disaster mitigation and prevention plans after the repeat of the flood in 2019. There is also a demand for preparing local-level disaster management and prevention programmes, he said.

The new campaign would ensure people’s participation - from experts to public - in identifying policies and perspective changes for becoming a society with disaster resilience. Discussions will be held on land use, conservation of water and forest, survival of local community, transportation, communication and technology. Special grama sabhas will be convened at all local self-government institutions. Extensive consultations will be held with the participation of academic community and youths.