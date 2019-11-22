Speaker censures four UDF MLAs over ruckus in assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the assembly witnessed opposition uproar over police brutality on Shafi Parambil, MLA, four UDF legislators - Eldhose P Kunnappilly, Anwar Sadat, Roji M John and I C Balakrishnan - were censured for not keeping the decorum of the house. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan censured the legislators on the last day of the 16th session of the assembly.

On Tuesday, opposition MLAs had stormed the well of the house after permission was denied for an adjournment motion to discuss the police action against Shafi. The four MLAs had climbed onto the speaker’s dais, prompting the speaker to walk away. Censure is a strong warning similar to a yellow card in football and those who repeat the offence are suspended.

Assembly session concludes

T’Puram: The 16th session of the assembly concluded on Thursday. A total of 15 days were spent for legislative business and two days for private members’ business, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said.