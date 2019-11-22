UAPA: Govt opposes bail petition filed by youths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday opposed the bail pleas filed in the High Court by the two students who were arrested on November 1 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Opposing the bail pleas of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal, state attorney KV Sohan submitted they had links with third accused Usman, who allegedly has Maoists connections and is absconding. Besides this one, Usman is involved in more than 10 criminal cases, five of which have been registered under UAPA, Sohan said.

As per the prosecution, the two students had used code language in the documents that were seized by the police. It said the police were yet to decode the pen drive and the laptop recovered from the duo’s possession. Citing a Supreme Court verdict, the prosecution submitted that accused involved in such offences should not be granted bail if there is prima facie evidence against them. Students’ counsels submitted that besides some documents, there was no material seized by the police that proved the students’ allegiance to a Maoist organisation.