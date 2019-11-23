CPM backs Mohanan on controversial Maoist-Islamic statement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the controversial statement by CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan linking Maoists and Islamic terrorists kicked up a row, the CPM state leadership has come out in support of Mohanan. The party-state secretariat on Friday observed that the statement was not against the Muslim community.

The secretariat is of the view that the senior leader was talking against Islamic terror. There is no need to misinterpret it as a statement against the community, they felt. “He himself has clarified this. The mention was not about the Muslim community, but about organisations like SDPI and Popular Front. The party feels that there is nothing wrong in it,” said a source.

There is no change in the party’s declared stance against Muslim terror. The Kozhikode district secretary’s statement was against terrorism, and not aimed at the community. The party has always opposed both majority and minority communalism.

Therefore, the current controversy is pointless, according to the party leadership. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who returned to the state after being away in the US for medical treatment for two weeks, attended the secretariat meet on Friday.