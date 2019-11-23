Heart failure cases at Sabarimala: Health Dept for massive campaign

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the spike in the number of heart failure cases among devotees in Sabarimala, the Health Department is gearing up for a massive campaign within and outside the state. The decision comes in the wake of a report that mentions how 15 devotees had to seek medical attention following heart failure within five days of the opening of the temple for the two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku season. Of the 15 devotees who suffered heart failure, three died.

“The department has already prepared an advisory for devotees. It will get circulated through the media, including social media. The department, while spreading the message in the state, has also reached out to its counterparts mainly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka,” said an officer of the Health Department.

According to the officer, sometimes it is blind faith that costs the lives of devotees as they refuse medication for heart ailment during the 41-day penance before the pilgrimage. “This stance is mostly taken by devotees from outside the state. They believe Lord Ayyappa will protect them. Some also believe it is a blessing to breathe their last at Sabarimala. Proper awareness is needed against such thoughts,” said the officer.

At the same time, the department fears that heart failure-related cases and fatalities might see a spurt as the flow of pilgrims picks up in the coming days. “Last year, the law and order situation here dissuaded many devotees from undertaking the pilgrimage.

Thus, the deaths due to heart failure were less. Only 18 pilgrims died last year compared to 54 in 2017. As the situation is calm now, more pilgrims are likely to visit the shrine,” said an officer. Meanwhile, the reasons being cited for heart failure are sedentary lifestyle combined with unhealthy food habits, absence of proper check-ups and hesitation from the part of patients to take medication.

Advisory issued by the Health Department

Pilgrims of all age groups should climb the hill slowly

Consume light food before climbing the hill

Pilgrims above the age of 45, especially those who have a family history of cardiac problems and hypertension, should undergo a medical check-up before the holy trek

Pilgrims on regular medication should continue taking medicines

Asthma patients and those suffering from allergy-related breathing problems should take extra care

Devotees experiencing any difficulty in breathing should make use of the oxygen parlours on the way

