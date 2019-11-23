Home States Kerala

New priest anointed for Malikappuram temple in Sabarimala

Tantric Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu performed rituals for the anointment of the new priest for Malikappuram Devi temple, a press release issued by Devaswom Board said.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

A procession carrying ‘Brahmakalasham’ as part of the Kalababhishekam ritual at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Monday

A procession carrying ‘Brahmakalasham’ as part of the Kalababhishekam ritual at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Monday | Albin Mathew

By PTI

SABARIMALA: MS Parameswaran Namboodiri on Saturday took charge as priest of the Malikappuram temple, located near the Ayyappa temple, here.

He was unable to take charge on November 17 as was scheduled, but did not due to death in his family.

Tantric Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu performed rituals for the anointment of the new priest for Malikappuram Devi temple, a press release issued by Devaswom Board said.

Meanwhile, police officials told PTI that there was a footfall of over 3.5 lakh till Saturday since the temple opened on the evening of November 16.

"The shrine is witnessing a huge crowd of devotees. Around 3.5 lakh devotees have visited the shrine so far," a control room official said.

The authorities are expecting more crowd as the government has decided to allow vehicles with carrying capacity upto 12 people till Pamba.

Earlier, the private vehicles were allowed only till Nilackal base camp.

From there, the KSRTC buses used to ply the devotees to Pamba.

The authorities have also opened more ATM counters for the devotees at Nilackal.

The Lord Ayyappa temple had opened on November 16 for the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravillakku pilgrimage season.

Unlike last year when the temple complex witnessed violent protests after the Kerala government decided to implement the September 28, 2018 verdict of the apex court allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine, this year the devotees expressed happiness as there were no restrictions.

Though the apex court did not stay its September 2018 order allowing entry of women into the Ayyappa temple, the LDF government in Kerala this time said the shrine was not a ground for activism and made it clear it would not encourage women who want to visit the temple for publicity.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on November 14, in a 3:2 verdict, decided to refer to a larger bench to re-examine religious issues including those arising out of its 2018 verdict lifting a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age visiting the shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala temple Sabarimala new priest Malikappuram temple
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp