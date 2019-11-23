Home States Kerala

Student gets hit by plank bat, dies  

  A casual session of cricket, played by students with a wooden plank as bat during noon interval at a school near Mavelikkara on Friday, ended in a freak accident and cost a 12-year-old his life.

Published: 23rd November 2019

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  A casual session of cricket, played by students with a wooden plank as bat during noon interval at a school near Mavelikkara on Friday, ended in a freak accident and cost a 12-year-old his life.
The deceased is Navaneeth, son of Santhosh, a Class VI student of Government HSS Chunakkara.

Navaneeth

He died after a wooden chair handle, which was used as bat, slipped out of the hands of a Class VIII student and hit Navaneeth on his head.Kurathikad Sub-Inspector Jaffar Khan said: “A few students were playing cricket on the courtyard during noon interval. Navaneeth went to wash his hands after having lunch.

The wooden piece hit him on his head after it slipped out of the hands of another boy. The school authorities rushed the boy to a nearby hospital and later to the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.” 

No external injury found on boy

The hospital authorities said there were no external injuries on the student and death might have caused due to internal head injury. The body is in the taluk hospital morgue.Postmortem examination will be carried out at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on Saturday.The police said they questioned the children who played cricket, but nothing could be found suspicious. A case has been registered under IPC section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).

