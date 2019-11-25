Home States Kerala

Four killed after private bus rams into an auto near Kochi

According to the police, the mishap took place at 7 AM at the Bank Junction in Angamaly on the National Highway 17.

Published: 25th November 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 02:55 AM

The relatives and neighbours of the victims of the accident wait outside the mortuary of Angamaly Taluk Hospital for reciving the body after post mortem. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A private bus rammed into an autorickshaw at Angamaly, the northern part of Kochi, early on Monday, killing all the four persons in the three-wheeler -- the driver, two sisters, and their sister-in-law. The deceased were identified as Mary Mathai (60), Rosy Thomas (55), Mary George (58) and driver Joseph Mangattukara (58).

Mary Mathai and Rosy are sisters and Mary George is their sister-in-law.

According to the police, the mishap took place at 7 AM at the Bank Junction in Angamaly on the National Highway 17. The family members were on their way to St. George Catholic Basilica to take part in the holy mass.

The private bus 'Angel' rammed into the auto which was crossing the National Highway. The autorickshaw was completely destroyed in the accident making it difficult for officials to carry out the rescue operations. 

"As auto was stuck under the bus, bystanders who came to the rescue found it very difficult to pull out the injured out of the vehicle. The bodies were taken after the bus was lifted with a hydraulic crane by fire and rescue officials. All the victims have died at the spot," said a police officer of Angamaly Police Station.
   
However, bus operators are yet to be arrested. "The bus operators fled from the spot immediately after the accident. We have seized the bus and probe is already on to nab the bus driver and other operators. A case under section 304 of IPC was registered against the driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder," said the officer.  

The bodies were taken to Angamaly government hospital and will hand over to the relatives after post mortem.

