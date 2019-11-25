Home States Kerala

Lot to learn from Japan in managing natural disasters: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala chief minister is on an 11-day Japan-South Korea tour eyeing economic and technological cooperation with these countries in various sectors.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala which had suffered two consecutive floods has a lot to learn from Japan in managing natural disasters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

This was stated by Vijayan, who is leading a high- level delegation from Kerala to Japan and South Korea while addressing the Malayali diaspora in Osaka in Japan on Sunday.

The Kerala chief minister is on an 11-day Japan-South Korea tour eyeing economic and technological cooperation with these countries in various sectors.

Vijayan, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues EP Jayarajan and AK Saseendran and other government officials, reached Osaka on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: World must rethink reliance on nuke power, says Pope Francis in Japan

He interacted with a cross-section of the Malayali community comprising businessmen, professionals and students, an official statement said here on Monday.

Stressing the importance of non-resident Keralites, who represent the state all over the world, he lauded the role played by them in assisting Kerala during times of crisis, especially floods.

He also said the 'Loka Kerala Sabha' was formed to provide a platform for the NRKs to contribute towards the development of the home state.

While speaking about the impact of recent floods that Kerala had faced, Vijayan said Japan was a country that was very successful in preparing for and managing natural disasters.

There was much that Kerala can learn from Japan, he said adding it was one of the many purposes of his visit.

During the tour, Vijayan and his team are expected to take part in investment meetings in Osaka and Tokyo and hold discussions with Japanese ministers and top company officials.

The delegation will also be meeting senior officials of the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), NISSAN, Toshiba, Toyoto.

The delegation will begin its South Korea tour from December 1-4 and Vijayan will be holding talks with Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, attend a roadshow in Seoul seeking investments for the state.

