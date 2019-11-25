The wild side of biodiversity-rich Kerala

By Express News Service

The biodiversity-rich Kerala is home to a large number of wildlife species. Kerala’s tiger population has soared 40% in the last four years - from 136 tigers in 2014 to 190 in 2018. Though there has been a decline in the number of wild elephants - from 6,177 in 2012 to 5,706 in 2018 - the numbers are healthy considering the carrying capacity of the state’s forests. Express takes a look at the wildlife scenario of Kerala

5 National parks

29 species of mammals are found here, of which 5 are endemic to the Western Ghats. Nilgiri tahr, gaur, sloth bear, Nilgiri langur, tiger, leopard, giant squirrel and wild dog are common. Half the world’s population of the endangered Nilgiri tahr lives here. Panthers are usually sighted in the open grasslands.

Eravikulam National Park

Area : 97 sq km

District: Idukki

14 species of birds, 9 species of mammals, 100 species of butterflies and 93 species of moths recorded from the Shola. The important animals found in the park are elephant, gaur, leopard, wild boar, sambar and common langur.

Pambadum Shola National Park

Area : 1.318 sq km

District: Idukki

The park is a biodiversity hotspot with its rich treasure of medicinal herbs as well. The highest point inside the park is Kattumala. Mammals: Elephant, gaur, wild boar, sambar, common langur, wild dog and jungle cat.

Mathikettan Shola National Park

Area : 12.817 sq km

District: Idukki

The flora of the valley includes about a 1,000 species of flowering plants, 107 species of orchids, 100 ferns and fern allies, 75 lichens and about 200 algae. The park is rich in faunal diversity and harbours 34 species of mammals, 292 species of birds, besides a multitude of lower forms of animal life.

Silent Valley National Park

Area : 89.52 sq km

District: Palakkad

The wildlife includes elephant, tiger, panther, Indian bison, Nilgiri tahr, gaur, spotted deer, sambar, giant-grizzled squirrel, Hanuman langur, sloth bear, flying squirrels etc.

Anamudi Shola National Park

Area : 7.5 sq km

District: Idukki

17 Wildlife sanctuaries

Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, Idukki

Area: 90.422 sq km: 34 species of mammals, 245 species of birds, 36 species of reptiles, 22 species of amphibians.

Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, Kannur

Area: 55 sq km

23 species of mammals, 188 species of birds, 22 species of reptiles, 16 species of amphibians and 39 species of fishes.

Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, Ernakulam

Area: 25.16 sq.km: 34 species of mammals, 270 species of birds, 30 species of reptiles, 15 species of amphibians and 47 species of fishes. The commonly found animals are leopard, sloth bear and porcupine. Elephants are occasional visitors.

Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary, T’Puram

Area: 128 sq km: There are 39 species of mammals, 176 species of birds and 30 species of reptiles, 17 species of amphibians and 40 species of fishes. The common mammals found are tiger, leopard and Nilgiri tahr.

Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary, T’Puram

Area: 53 sq km

43 species of mammals, 233 species of birds, 46 species of reptiles, 13 species of amphibians and 27 species of fishes. The commonly found mammals are tiger and leopard

Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kozhikode

Area: 74.21 sq km

41 species of mammals, which include 6 species endemic to the Western Ghats. Of the 179 species of birds, 10 are endemic, 6 range-restricted and 5 globally threatened species.

Periyar Tiger Reserve, Idukki

Area - 777 sq km: 62 species of mammals, 315 species of birds,

45 species of reptiles, 16 species of amphibians and 38 species of fishes.

Peechi - Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary, Thrissur

Area: 125 sq km: There are 39 species of mammals, 176 species of birds, 30 species of reptiles, 17 species of amphibians and 40 species of fishes.

Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary

Area: 105.36 sq km: The common animals found are elephant,

sambar, barking deer mouse deer, bonnet macaque and Nilgiri langur.

Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary, Kollam

Area: 171 sq km: 34 species of mammals, 245 species of birds, 36 species of reptiles, 22 species of amphibians and 42 species of fishes.

Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary, Palakkad

Area: 277.40 sq km: There are 36 species of mammals, 268 species of birds, 61 species of reptiles, 16 species of amphibians, 47 species of fishes and 1,049 species of insects. The common animals include leopard and elephant.

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

Area: 344.44 sq km: 45 species of mammals, 203 species of birds, 45 species of reptiles. There are 30 species of amphibians and 59 species of fishes.

Chimmony Wildlife Sanctuary, Thrissur

Area: 85.067 sq km: 39 species of mammals, 160 species of birds, 25 species of reptiles, 14 species of amphibians, and 31 species of fishes.