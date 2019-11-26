Abhimanyu murder accused surrenders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An accused who had been on the run for over a year in the Abhimanyu murder case surrendered before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday. Mohammed Shahim, 31, of Panavalli, Cherthala, surrendered before the court, which sent him to police custody for five days.

According to the police, Mohammed Shahim stabbed Arjun, the friend of Abhimanyu, during the clash at Maharaja’s College. The accused, Sahal, a native of Mekkattu, Nettur, who allegedly stabbed Abhimanyu, is still on the run.

Abhimanyu, a degree student, was stabbed to death while another student, Arjun, sustained severe injuries during a clash between SFI and Campus Front of India (CFI) members on the Maharaja’s College campus on July 2, 2018. A 16-member gang comprising CFI, SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) activists armed with deadly weapons had allegedly gathered near the campus with the intention of eliminating SFI leaders.