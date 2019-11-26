Home States Kerala

Each Kerala district to get officer to rein in dowry menace  

The district women protection officer in each district under the woman and child development department (WCD) would be given additional charge as dowry prohibition officers.

Published: 26th November 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

Image used for representation purpose only

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Gauging that dowry still exists in the society, the state government is formulating strategies to rein in the menace. In the initial stage, an officer will be in charge in each district to handle anti-dowry cases and chalk out programmes. There were three dowry prohibition offices, located in three regions—Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram — but these no longer exist. 

The district women protection officer in each district under the woman and child development department (WCD) would be given additional charge as dowry prohibition officers. “We need a more focused approach in combating dowry. The issue still exists, though in a subtle form— in the name of gift, will etc. Earlier, there were limitations to come up with complaints as there were only three officers across the state,” said WCD director T V Anupama. 

The government order designating district-level officers was issued on October 21 and the drafting of the rule is under process. The aim is to carry out an extensive awareness campaign targeting youth. The government’s ‘fight against dowry’ campaign will be rolled out on the Ahalia campus in Palakkad on Tuesday. 

203 lives lost
Though dowry has been banned since 1961 through the Kerala Dowry Prohibition Act which was amended in 1992, the government has no exclusive data on dowry-related cases. According to police, 203 dowry-related deaths had occurred between 2009 and 2019. “I assumed charge a year ago in the Kozhikode regional office and we have not received a single complaint. The office was abolished last September after the bifurcation of the social justice department,” said P Gopalakrishnan, regional dowry prohibition officer in Kozhikode. 

Domestic violence
According to the State Women’s Commission member M S Thara, dowry is the basic reason for most of the domestic violence cases. “No dowry-related complaints nor convictions are being heard. It is because the menace exists in other ‘acceptable’ forms. Dowry cases only surface whenever there is a tussle,” she pointed out. 

Seminar to confront  domestic violence

KOCHI:  The ‘Raising Our Voices’ initiative is conducting a seminar titled, ‘Break the Silence’, in an effort to confront domestic violence, that silently and menacingly exists all around us. Its adverse effects stay with families for a long time. Despite its prevalence, this social malady is not talked about and help is not sought to heal this disease that plagues us.

Instead, domestic violence destroys lives, families, children’s lives, and sucks subsequent generations into a repetitive cycle of abuse and violence - from parents to children, again and again, with no escape.

The seminar will begin with a screening of the documentary, ‘Notes on Marital Violence’ by Bindu Nair. This will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘Combating violence in our families’. The panellists include S Sreejith IPS, inspector general, crime branch, Kerala Police and Dr Neena Joseph, retired professor, Institute of Management in Government, as well as Bindu. 

The meet will be held on November 30 at 3pm. The venue partner is Kerala Museum. There is an entry fee of `100 person. Students above 16 are free to attend with a student ID card.

