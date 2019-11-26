Home States Kerala

High Court seeks details of drug abuse in Kerala colleges

The government should take precautionary measures to curb the use of drugs among students.

Published: 26th November 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing  concern over the growing menace of consumption and peddling of drugs on college campuses, the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to provide the details of institutions where the use of drugs is rampant. The court issued the order while initiating suo motu proceedings based on a letter sent by former Kottayam district police chief N Ramachandran, highlighting the alarming increase in drug abuse and related incidents in the state.

The Division Bench held that the report should be handed over to the court in a sealed cover so that the court can give necessary directions to the police officers and monitor the steps taken to control the availability of drugs. The bench orally observed that its main concern is the increase in the number of college students involved in drug cases.

The government should take precautionary measures to curb the use of drugs among students. Though the government has organised awareness programmes in educational institutions against drug abuse, the court felt that this alone will not deliver the desired result. The court asked the government whether the intelligence agencies of the state police have collected any information regarding drug peddling on college campuses in the state.

‘Govt taking steps  to curb drug menace’

Appearing for the state, senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the government is taking effective measures to curb the menace. The government has also introduced Abon drug detection kits in a few city police stations to nab people using narcotic substances. The police will insert the sponge end of the fluid collector into the mouth of a suspected person to collect saliva samples. The fluid collector will be inserted into a test device for one minute. If it generates a coloured line, the result will be positive. The government pointed out that the use of drugs is rampant among students and youth attending DJ parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drug abuse Kerala drug abuse drug peddling Kerala High Court Kerala government drugs
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp