Home States Kerala

Intel agencies collect details of 10 Keralites surrendered in Afghanistan

National Directorate of Security - the Afghan intelligence agency - has shared details about them.

Published: 26th November 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

IS flag, Islamic state flag

ISIS flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: National  Investigation Agency (NIA) and intelligence agencies have started collecting details of 10 Keralites, including women and children associated with Islamic State (IS), who surrendered before security agencies in Afghanistan recently. A team, including officials of various national agencies, has reached Kabul to verify the identity of the surrendered persons. “We have received details of some of the persons who surrendered at Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan.

National Directorate of Security - the Afghan intelligence agency - has shared details about them. We are in the process of verifying their identity. We have made contacts with the persons with the help of the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan. We are also collecting details with the help of their family members in Kerala,” an official with the Ministry of Home Affairs said. According to sources, one of the surrendered woman was named an accused in an IS case.

“However, there are no cases against the other women, who had accompanied their husbands to Afghanistan since 2015. Attempts are being made to bring them back to India,” sources said. Meanwhile, NIA officials in Kochi said they had no information about the surrender of Keralites in Afghanistan. “We are yet to get any concrete information in this regard. We are also looking into the matter with the help of other agencies,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Islamic State Afghanistan Kerala IS module
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp