Home States Kerala

Kerala rainfall: Record storage in dams elates KSEB

With weather remaining cool, average consumption of power also decreases below 70 MU

Published: 26th November 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

IDukki Dam

Image of Idukki dam used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  This year’s monsoon has brought bountiful blessings to the state by ending its water woes, offering relief from the sizzling heat and bringing solace to farmers. However, it is the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) which has more reasons to smile. The state received copious amounts of rainfall at regular intervals from August, which helped ensure more than sufficient storage in dams. The water-level in November is the highest-ever recorded.

“As we have been receiving heavy rainfall at regular intervals, the water-level in dams have crossed 80 per cent, which is the maximum recorded in recent years. Even after facing a devastating flood last year, the water-level was much lower. Now we have enough storage to meet summer demand. Intermittent rain has helped keep the temperature hovering around 30 degree Celsius, which has reduced power consumption as well,” said KSEB chairman N S Pillai to TNIE.

With the weather remaining cool, the average consumption of power has decreased below 70 million units (MU). When it rains heavily, consumption dips to 65MU. If the temperature touches 35 degree Celsius, consumption will sore to 75MU. The state purchases around 45MU of power from various agencies to meet its daily demand. Reduced consumption has also helped KSEB undertake maintenance work of generation units. Currently, three generators of Idukki project have been switched-off for maintenance work.

750MW second phase of Idukki project
The next board meeting of KSEB is expected to give the green light for the `2,500 crore second phase expansion of Idukki hydel-power project. KSEB has been pushing for the project for a while now as it would help meet the huge demand during peak hours. With the government giving the go-ahead, KSEB has sought some clarifications regarding financial issues and if everything works out as expected, the next board meeting will clear the project. 

The plan is to establish a a 780MW power house with six generators, each with an established capacity of 130MW. The board plans to avail a loan of `2,500 crore to complete the project. The plan is to use water from the Idukki reservoir for generation. Currently, water from Idukki dam is used for power generation at Moolamattom power station. This will help the board manage storage in the dam better during floods, said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB monsoon MM Mani Kerala rainfall Electricity Kerala dams
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp