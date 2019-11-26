Home States Kerala

Sabarimala darshan seeker Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray 

She was attacked when she was reaching Commissioner's office along with Trupti Desai and six other members of the 'Bhoomatha Brigade' seeking police security to trek Sabarimala temple. 

Published: 26th November 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ammini was attacked when she was reaching Commissioner's office along with Trupti Desai and six other members of the 'Bhoomatha Brigade'. (Photo | EPS)

Ammini was attacked when she was reaching Commissioner's office along with Trupti Desai and six other members of the 'Bhoomatha Brigade'. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What has been a peaceful pilgrimage season at Sabarimala so far ended when Bindu Ammini, one of the two women activists who managed to enter the temple last season, was attacked with pepper spray by an Anthrarashtriya Hindu Parishad worker in front of the Kochi City Police Commissioner office on Tuesday. 

She was attacked as she was reaching the Commissioner's office along with Trupti Desai and six other members of the 'Bhoomatha Brigade' to seek police security to trek to the Sabarimala temple. 

Bindu was later shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. Following the incident, hundreds of Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers continued laying siege in front of the office chanting Saranam Manthra. Hundreds of police personnel have also been deployed in the area.

WATCH VIDEO: 

Hearing reports of Desai's arrival in Kochi, hundreds of Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers rushed to the Commissioner's office.

Following this, Desai and others have been directed to stay inside the office. When Bindu came out to take a file from the car, she was attacked by a protester. Sreenath Padmanabhan, a leader of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), was taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

Pune-based activist Trupti Desai, who attempted to enter the hill shrine last year, reached the Kochi airport early in the morning but could not proceed further following stiff opposition by Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers.

ALSO READ: Police decline protection to activist Rehana Fathima for Sabarimala visit

"Top officials of the Kochi City Police are not in the office right now. Once they arrive, talks will be held with the activists," said an officer.

However, protests by hundreds of workers in front of the Commissioner's office are still underway.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the visit of activist Tripti Desai to the state. The incidents unfolded as per a script, he claimed. 

"She comes from Maharashtra where the BJP has a strong political base. She arrives early in the morning to Kochi airport. Only one media house is aware of the developments. And one of the activists is attacked with pepper spray in front of the Commissioner's office. This points towards a clear conspiracy," said the minister.

Congress, BJP on Trupti Desai visit 

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the government must act to restore normalcy in Sabarimala. He was speaking to reporters after Bhoomatha Brigade leader Trupti Desai arrived in Kochi en route to Sabarimala and the attack meted out to Bindu Ammini in front of the Ernakulam police commissioners' office.

BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekharan called upon the government to take necessary steps to dissolve the crisis developing in Sabarimala and to act on the basis of the Supreme Court referring the matter to a larger seven-member bench.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bindu Ammini Tripti Desai Bhoomata Brigade Lord Ayyappa temple Sabarimala Hindu Aikeya Vedi worker
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp