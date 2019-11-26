Sabarimala darshan seeker Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What has been a peaceful pilgrimage season at Sabarimala so far ended when Bindu Ammini, one of the two women activists who managed to enter the temple last season, was attacked with pepper spray by an Anthrarashtriya Hindu Parishad worker in front of the Kochi City Police Commissioner office on Tuesday.

She was attacked as she was reaching the Commissioner's office along with Trupti Desai and six other members of the 'Bhoomatha Brigade' to seek police security to trek to the Sabarimala temple.

Bindu was later shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. Following the incident, hundreds of Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers continued laying siege in front of the office chanting Saranam Manthra. Hundreds of police personnel have also been deployed in the area.

WATCH VIDEO:

Hearing reports of Desai's arrival in Kochi, hundreds of Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers rushed to the Commissioner's office.

Following this, Desai and others have been directed to stay inside the office. When Bindu came out to take a file from the car, she was attacked by a protester. Sreenath Padmanabhan, a leader of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), was taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

Pune-based activist Trupti Desai, who attempted to enter the hill shrine last year, reached the Kochi airport early in the morning but could not proceed further following stiff opposition by Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers.

ALSO READ: Police decline protection to activist Rehana Fathima for Sabarimala visit

"Top officials of the Kochi City Police are not in the office right now. Once they arrive, talks will be held with the activists," said an officer.

However, protests by hundreds of workers in front of the Commissioner's office are still underway.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the visit of activist Tripti Desai to the state. The incidents unfolded as per a script, he claimed.

"She comes from Maharashtra where the BJP has a strong political base. She arrives early in the morning to Kochi airport. Only one media house is aware of the developments. And one of the activists is attacked with pepper spray in front of the Commissioner's office. This points towards a clear conspiracy," said the minister.

Congress, BJP on Trupti Desai visit

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the government must act to restore normalcy in Sabarimala. He was speaking to reporters after Bhoomatha Brigade leader Trupti Desai arrived in Kochi en route to Sabarimala and the attack meted out to Bindu Ammini in front of the Ernakulam police commissioners' office.

BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekharan called upon the government to take necessary steps to dissolve the crisis developing in Sabarimala and to act on the basis of the Supreme Court referring the matter to a larger seven-member bench.

